2-year-old child's death under investigation in Newark, investigators say

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County prosecutor's office is investigating the death of a toddler.

Investigators say police responded to a home on South Orange Avenue in Newark just after 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a baby in distress.

A 2-year-old child was found inside the home. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.