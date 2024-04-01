Newark first responders rescue man from mangled car after shooting, crash

NEWARK, N.J. -- First responders found a man trapped inside a car that was totaled near the scene of a shooting in Newark overnight.

Police responded to the shooting on Sanford Avenue at around 3 a.m. Monday and found man with a gunshot wound.

Then, officers saw two people in a mangled car that flipped on its side after crashing into a light pole. Firefighters were called to extricate one man from the wreck.

"It flipped and flipped and flipped. You could just hear it and I felt it through my whole body," said a witness to the crash. "The engine of the vehicle was all the way across the street, diagonal. The car did not have an engine in it anymore. It was so smashed."

A transformer was knocked down in the crash, causing a power outage on Abinger Place from Silver Street to South Orange Avenue, police said.

The shooting and crash are under investigation.

The victims were reportedly in stable condition.