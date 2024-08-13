Watch CBS News
Newark police shoot man while investigating stolen SUV, prosecutors say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man was hospitalized after being shot by a Newark police officer on Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Clinton Place near Hawthorne Avenue.

Authorities say two Newark police officers were in their patrol car when they spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen.

The officers approached the vehicle and took a passenger waiting in the front seat into custody. While they were apprehending the passenger, a man came out of a nearby store and hopped into the driver's seat of the waiting SUV. The officers struggled with the driver, and the vehicle lurched backward, then accelerated forward.

One officer fired, hitting the driver, prosecutors said. The SUV then smashed into the police car, rolled onto a sidewalk, crashed into a building, and then hit two parked cars.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Authorities haven't released his name. 

