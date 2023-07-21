Newark Police searching for missing Kelly Velecela, 17, who is non-verbal and has Down syndrome

NEWARK, N.J. - Newark Police need your help in finding a 17-year-old girl who is non-verbal and has Down syndrome.

Kelly Velecela was reporting missing Friday and was last seen on the 500 block of North 5th Street.

She was a wearing a white, long-sleeved dark blue fleece pants and multicolored Crocs.

Police said she has a birthmark at the center of her forehead and walks on her tiptoes.

If you see her, you're asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.