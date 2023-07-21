Watch CBS News
Local News

Newark Police searching for missing Kelly Velecela, 17, who is non-verbal and has Down syndrome

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Newark police searching for missing 17-year-old
Newark police searching for missing 17-year-old 00:28

NEWARK, N.J. - Newark Police need your help in finding a 17-year-old girl who is non-verbal and has Down syndrome. 

Kelly Velecela was reporting missing Friday and was last seen on the 500 block of North 5th Street. 

She was a wearing a white, long-sleeved dark blue fleece pants and multicolored Crocs. 

Police said she has a birthmark at the center of her forehead and walks on her tiptoes. 

If you see her, you're asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477. 

First published on July 21, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.