Newark police open fire on suspect accused of driving stolen car at officers

NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot.

"Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."

Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called by a resident reporting a stolen car with people sleeping in it behind their house.

Four officers responded and tried to open the car, which had two people inside.

"The car immediately tried to take off going towards the officers," said Mayor Ras Baraka.

That's when an officer fired, and one man in the car was struck by a bullet. It's unclear where he was hit, but he is in stable condition at University Hospital.

"It sounds like their priority was immediately to help ensure that the suspect lived and provided him aid," Newark Police Director Brian O'Hara said.

Meanwhile, the officers are being evaluated at a local hospital.

"They are not physically injured, however, all four of them are obviously shook from this incident. Two of them are younger -- the mayor actually just swore them in," O'Hara added.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen Monday from Asbury Park.

"The car was left running, people jumped in the car," said Baraka. "Most of the cars that are being stolen -- 70% or more of these cars are being stolen because they were left running."

Authorities say the other person inside the car tried to run but was apprehended without injury.