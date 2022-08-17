Walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinic held in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A monkeypox vaccination clinic was held Tuesday in Newark.
The walk-in clinic was open from 4-7 p.m. on Central Avenue.
The event was a partnership with the city of Newark, the New Jersey Department of Health and the North Jersey Community Research Initiative.
United States health officials say there are hundreds of thousands of monkeypox vaccines available.
As of Monday, we're told there are 442,000 doses for local health departments. That's in part due to the federal government's new vaccine strategy, which allows providers to give doses one-fifth the size of previous doses.
An estimated 1.7 million people are eligible for the vaccine.
