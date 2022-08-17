Watch CBS News
Health

Walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinic held in Newark

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Health officials: 442K monkeypox vaccine doses available
Health officials: 442K monkeypox vaccine doses available 00:24

NEWARK, N.J. -- A monkeypox vaccination clinic was held Tuesday in Newark.

The walk-in clinic was open from 4-7 p.m. on Central Avenue.

The event was a partnership with the city of Newark, the New Jersey Department of Health and the North Jersey Community Research Initiative.

WEB EXTRA: Identifying monkeypox symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

United States health officials say there are hundreds of thousands of monkeypox vaccines available.

As of Monday, we're told there are 442,000 doses for local health departments. That's in part due to the federal government's new vaccine strategy, which allows providers to give doses one-fifth the size of previous doses.

An estimated 1.7 million people are eligible for the vaccine.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.