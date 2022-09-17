13-year-old girl critically injured in accidental shooting, Newark officials say
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say a teenager was critically injured in an accidental shooting in Newark.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Public safety officials say officers were sent to a home on Schley Street in response to a call about a 13-year-old girl who had accidentally shot herself.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in critical condition.
Police haven't released details about the incident, including how the girl got the gun.
