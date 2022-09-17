Watch CBS News
13-year-old girl critically injured in accidental shooting, Newark officials say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say a teenager was critically injured in an accidental shooting in Newark.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Public safety officials say officers were sent to a home on Schley Street in response to a call about a 13-year-old girl who had accidentally shot herself.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police haven't released details about the incident, including how the girl got the gun.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

