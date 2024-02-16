Newark joins lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia over vehicle anti-theft technology

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark is joining New York and other cities in suing Hyundai and Kia, claiming they failed to include anti-theft technology in vehicles.

The lawsuit claims the companies knowingly failed to install engine immobilizers.

A viral TikTok video exposed the issue and thefts skyrocketed more than 1,200%.

Newark went from 110 Hyundai and Kia thefts in all of 2022 to more than 1,900 in the first 10 months of 2023.

We reached out to Hyundai and Kia.

Kia said, "Claims that we have not responded to this situation are not only inaccurate but are also unhelpful," and highlighted options available to car owners.

Hyundai said it "has responded with wide-ranging initiatives to enhance the security of vehicles without engine immobilizers still on the road."