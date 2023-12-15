Port Authority increasing police patrols at Tri-State Area airports to combat thefts

NEW YORK -- Ahead of a busy travel week, flyers are being reminded to keep an eye on their valuables at Tri-State Area airports.

The CBS New York Investigative Unit has learned the Port Authority has increased police patrols after seeing the number of thefts rise back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

While those numbers are trending down this year, Assistant Police Chief for Aviation Raymond Bryan warns travelers not to get complacent.

Thieves are still looking to get their hands on wallets, important documents, business portfolios and even entire suitcases.

"You'd be surprised that you see so many people with thousands of dollars of jewelry. They put it in a check-on bag and check it under the belly of the plane, which to me doesn't really make sense. But items that are very near and dear to you, things of high value. My suggestion is one, keep those items in personal or carry-on items," Bryan said.

Of the big three airports, the Port Authority says the highest number of thefts is at John F. Kennedy International Airport.