Fire tears through 5 homes on Newark-Irvington border in N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. — Flames tore through five homes on the Newark-Irvington border Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent to a vacant home on Montgomery Avenue near South 20th Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a fire, according to Newark Public Safety officials.

Within half an hour, flames extended to four other residential buildings and the fire grew to three alarms, officials say.

Officials say the fire was brought under control just before 7 p.m., but crews were still on the scene around 8 p.m.

According to Newark Public Safety, an elderly man was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

9 families displaced in N.J. fire

Newark Public Safety officials say a total of 26 adults and four children from nine families have been displaced by the fire.

Residents who spoke to CBS News New York say they left in such a hurry, they only had time to grab their children and pets.

"'Fire, come outside, come outside,' and then I just come outside," one resident said.

"I had all my documents, everything is just there. Everything I've, you know, everything I've had, so this is just all that I'm left with right now," another resident said.

