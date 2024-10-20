Newark fire rips through multi-family home overnight

NEWARK, N.J. -- A fire that ripped through a multi-family home in Newark, New Jersey overnight is under investigation.

Video shows a large response on Eckert Avenue as emergency crews tried to get the flames and billowing smoke inside the home under control.

The fire started just after midnight Sunday. Windows on the second and third floors were completely blown out.

Newark fire officials did not immediately say how many people were injured in the fire or how it started, but the Red Cross said 15 people in seven families were receiving emergency assistance.

The impacted families were getting help with temporary lodging, food, clothing and other necessities, the Red Cross said in a statement to CBS News New York.

"Thank God that I'm here, but I've lost everything"

Linwood Duncan, who lives in a unit at the multi-family home, told CBS News New York that several families reside there.

Duncan said he's lucky to be alive, since he decided to spend the night at his son's place because another tenant was throwing a birthday party and he wanted to avoid the noise.

"There were two different families on the sun porch and there was another family that lived on the second floor. I'm only here by the grace of God, because they had took the furniture out of the front room on the second floor and put it inside the hallway. So I wouldn't have been able to get downstairs. I thank God that I'm here, but I've lost everything," he said.

CBS News New York has asked the Newark Fire Department for details on any injuries suffered in the fire.

