Newark curfew starts tonight for children under 18: How it works

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new curfew starts Friday in Newark for children under the age of 18.

Under the rule, children must be within 100 feet of their homes between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. -- unless they are with a parent or guardian, or there is an emergency.

How will the curfew work?

First-time violators will receive and warning and be escorted home. If they receive a second violation within six months, they will be taken to the Newark Police Youth Strategies Section on Dickerson Street, and have be picked up by a parent or guardian.

Repeat violators will be reported to the state's Department of Children and Families Office of Child Protection and Permanency.

This is not the first time the city has implemented a curfew. Some residents told CBS New York they hope it helps keep children safe and reduces crime, while others worry kids will be criminalized.

"As part of our ongoing crime reduction strategy, we launched the Juvenile Safety Initiative earlier than usual to safeguard children who may opt to remain outdoors later as the weather becomes warmer in the spring and summer. As always, our goal is to ensure the safety of all Newark residents, including our children," Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a statement earlier this week.

The city says it will not arrest children for violating the curfew, and it does not apply to those traveling to or from work or school, or for community or religious activities.