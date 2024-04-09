Newark set to enact curfew for children under 18 on Friday

NEWARK, N.J. -- A curfew for kids in Newark will go into effect on Friday night.

The city is launching what it calls a Juvenile Safety Initiative. The city's public safety director says the initiative is a coordinated effort by the Department of Public Safety and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery (VPTR).

"As part of our ongoing crime reduction strategy, we launched the Juvenile Safety Initiative earlier than usual to safeguard children who may opt to remain outdoors later as the weather becomes warmer in the spring and summer. As always, our goal is to ensure the safety of all Newark residents, including our children," Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Under the curfew, children ages 17 and younger are not allowed to be more than 100 yards from their homes between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. unless they are with a parent or guardian, or there is an emergency.

The curfew does not apply to juveniles who are traveling to or from a job or a school, community or religious extracurricular activity.

Any minor found violating the curfew will first be given a verbal warning, escorted home and released to the care of a parent or guardian.

If a juvenile violates the curfew a second time within a six-month period, they will be taken to the Newark Police Youth Strategies Section on Dickerson Street and a parent or guardian will be called to pick them up. Police will also refer the juvenile to a staff member with the VPTR office to assess if the child needs any services or resources.

Repeated violations will result in the child's parents or guardians being referred to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Office of Child Protection and Permanency. The city says police will not arrest minors for violating the curfew.