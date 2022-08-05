4 families displaced, several firefighters injured after Newark blaze

4 families displaced by fire in residential building in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.

Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.

Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.

Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.