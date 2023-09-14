Watch CBS News
Port Authority testing self-driving shuttle vans at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- In a first for New Jersey, the Port Authority is testing self-driving vehicles.

The airport shuttle vans are the first to operate in traffic on public roads in New Jersey.

They're being tested at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Although there's no driver behind the wheel, there is a safety driver on board.

"The driver actually do nothing behind the wheel. They just focus on the road in case there's an emergency," said Port Authority Principal Transportation Planner Leo Tsang.

"We're hoping to work on how this will get the public from one part of the airport to another or one part of a Port Authority property to another very soon," said Seth Wainer, program director of innovation for Port Authority.

The pilot program costs about $100,000.

