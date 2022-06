2 United planes make contact at Newark Airport, no injuries

NEWARK, N.J. -- There was an accident involving two airplanes at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

United Airlines says two of its planes made contact on the tarmac before departing.

Both aircrafts have been taken out of service to be examined by a maintenance team.

Passengers are being put on new flights.

No one was hurt.