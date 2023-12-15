Port Authority awards 2 contracts for Newark Airport AirTrain upgrades

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Liberty International Airport's monorail system is getting an upgrade.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced they've awarded two contracts for a new AirTrain.

It will cost nearly $1 billion to replace the 27-year-old monorail system.

The electric-powered, cable-drawn system is expected to be more reliable than other conventional powered trains.

It's set to open in 2029.