Watch CBS News
Local News

Port Authority awards 2 contracts for Newark Airport AirTrain upgrades

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Developer named to upgrade Newark Airport's monorail system
Developer named to upgrade Newark Airport's monorail system 00:30

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Liberty International Airport's monorail system is getting an upgrade.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced they've awarded two contracts for a new AirTrain.

It will cost nearly $1 billion to replace the 27-year-old monorail system.

The electric-powered, cable-drawn system is expected to be more reliable than other conventional powered trains.

It's set to open in 2029.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 8:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.