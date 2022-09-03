Newark calls for "24 Hours of Peace" in community event hosted by Queen Latifah
NEWARK, N.J. -- A push to keep the peace in Newark, New Jersey, continues.
The city is hosting a "24 Hours of Peace" event on Springfield Avenue.
It started Friday and was designed to bring the community together to put a "time-out" on violence.
Newark native Queen Latifah hosted the annual event, which included a town hall meeting and featured dozens of retail and food vendors, along with two free concerts.
The event ends 11 p.m. Saturday.
