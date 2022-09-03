Watch CBS News
Newark calls for "24 Hours of Peace" in community event hosted by Queen Latifah

Newark hosts annual "24 Hours of Peace" event pausing violence
Newark hosts annual "24 Hours of Peace" event pausing violence 00:23

NEWARK, N.J. -- A push to keep the peace in Newark, New Jersey, continues.

The city is hosting a "24 Hours of Peace" event on Springfield Avenue.

It started Friday and was designed to bring the community together to put a "time-out" on violence.

Newark native Queen Latifah hosted the annual event, which included a town hall meeting and featured dozens of retail and food vendors, along with two free concerts.

The event ends 11 p.m. Saturday.

