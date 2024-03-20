Watch CBS News
Local News

New Yorkers say quality of life, safety have declined in recent years, according to new survey

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

Survey finds New Yorkers feeling unsafe, unsatisfied with quality of life
Survey finds New Yorkers feeling unsafe, unsatisfied with quality of life 02:31

NEW YORK -- A new survey found New Yorkers feel their quality of life has taken a big hit in recent years. 

Residents were asked about everything from public education to crime on the subway. 

This was the first quality of life survey taken in the city post-pandemic, and the results are pretty bleak - with just 30% of New Yorkers rating their quality of life as "good," down from 50% in 2017.

New Yorkers are feeling less positive, not very safe, and unsatisfied with most city services, according to the new survey by the Citizens Budget Commission.

The nonprofit, which interviewed 6,600 households across the city, found 30% of New Yorkers rate quality of life as "excellent" or "good," and one-third rate it as "poor."

Mayor Eric Adams' administration responded by saying it's important to keep context in mind.

"We're seeing this across the country after COVID. A lot of folks, or a lot of cities, are having problems rebounding back and having people say that they're up to the same quality of life," said Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications.

The survey also found just 37% of New Yorkers felt safe in their neighborhoods, down from 50% in 2017. Twenty four percent believe the quality of government services is "good" or "excellent," down from 44% in 2017. And only 11% feel the government is spending tax dollars wisely, compared to 21% six years ago.

The results varied depending on race, neighborhood, and income - with white people, residents of Manhattan, and those with higher salaries more likely to report satisfaction.

The survey also found the focus of the Adams administration does align with New Yorkers' priorities, including public safety, housing, and clean streets, but that a great deal of progress still needs to be made.

"All those things that New Yorkers believed that are important, the report says that we are on the right track. The goal is to continue on that right track," Adams said Tuesday. 

According to the survey, the communities reporting the best quality of life include Cobble Hill, Brooklyn and the West Village in Manhattan. Those reporting the worst quality of life include Jackson Heights, Queens and Kingsbridge in the Bronx. 

Christina Fan
christina-fan-small-2021.jpg

Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 5:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.