New Yorkers reflect on what Juneteenth means to them as federal holiday officially observed Monday

Federal holiday marks Juneteenth across New York and beyond

NEW YORK -- Celebrations continue Monday for Juneteenth, the city state and federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

As we observe the day in its second year as a federal holiday, city schools and workers are taking the day off to honor the important time in our history.

Juneteenth has now become a day off for many New Yorkers, including city workers who will be payed. But the root of the holiday means so much more.

A weekend event in East New York, Brooklyn turned Linden Park and its surrounding streets into a celebration of dance, food, music and crafts.

"It is a holiday, we are celebrating that, yay," vendor Danielle Coleman told CBS2.

"Everybody feels proud and happy, and I want to get to have fun in the park and lots of stuff," 7-year-old Isabelle Thamps said.

The Juneteenth federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865 federal troops in Texas brought the news to those enslaved there that they were finally free.

"We think about our ancestors and what they've gone through to try to build themselves up, pick themselves up. It's inspiring to know what they've gone through, and for us to come out and support one another, keep dollars in the community," said Tinette Spann, owner of Ms. Spudz.

In Harlem, we also came across a crowd just outside the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

"It is only the second time we've been able to gather in person, which makes it especially... meaningful for us today," Director Joy Bivins said.

Organizers want people to know it's not only a celebration, but a conversation to advance equality.