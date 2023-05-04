New Yorkers preparing to feast for King Charles III's coronation

NEW YORK -- Tight security is in place in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

More than 11,000 police officers will patrol the streets for the ceremony on Saturday. About 100 heads of state will attend and huge crowds of spectators are expected to gather.

Royal superfans have already been camping out on the mall in London for a front-row seat to witness history. The king and queen consort will be escorted by a ceremonial charge from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation service.

Excitement is also building in the Tri-State Area for the king's coronation. The ceremony will begin at 6 a.m. our time, and locals are already getting prepared for their feast.

The finishing touches were being put on a scone, a British delicacy, in preparation for the coronation.

"Food is comfort. Anyone wants food from home when they're celebrating something as momentous as this," said Jennifer Myer-Pulidore of grocery store Myers of Keswick in the city.

It's a chance for locals to have their own feast to celebrate along with the coronation while showcasing the best of British cuisine.

"I think it's going to be a hodgepodge of things in the best way," one man said.

Like marmite?

"It is certainly an acquired taste," the man said.

When asked to clarify what in this case an acquired taste means, the man said, "I mean, you'll want to be sitting down the first time you try that."

The coronation banquet has historically been a symbol of the monarch's wealth and power. For King Charles, it's a reflection of his taste.

"I think it's more about trying to keep elements of tradition, not throwing wealth in the face of all the people that can't afford to pay their rent and mortgages and things like that. But at the same time, give the nation something to be proud of because there's not that many working monarchs left in the world," said Jason Hicks, chef and owner of Jones Wood Foundry.

At the restaurant on the Upper East Side, the chef has replicated the dessert King Charles will be eating.

"I'm serving it exactly the way they will be serving it. The trifle is extremely classic. This one is strawberries, ginger ... are the main components. A little chocolate on top," Hicks said. "You've got jelly. You've got the sponge in the bottom. You've got the pastry cream."

"It's not too sweet?" Hicks asked CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

"I'm a sugar fiend," Overmyer said.

"He's going for his third one," Hicks said.

"What are you talking about? We're going to edit out the first two. I only had one bite," Overmyer said with a laugh.

"Don't forget to take it off your chin," Hicks responded.

It's safe to say it'll be a real crown pleaser.