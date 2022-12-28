New Yorkers join millions around the world praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

NEW YORK -- There are many praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. On Wednesday, the Vatican revealed the former head of the Catholic Church is very ill.

The 95-year-old was said to be surrounded by doctors.

There were many at St. Patrick's Cathedral who were well aware of the retired pope's health, and were joining together in prayer.

At a time when the church celebrates the beginning of life, it's calling for reflection as Benedict reaches the end of his.

The health of the pope emeritus has been deteriorating. During his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Francis asked for prayers, saying his predecessor is very sick.

Benedict cited his advanced age when he resigned in 2013, becoming the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years.

In New York City, Timothy Cardinal Dolan asked the faithful of the New York Archdiocese and all people of good will to join in prayer.

Bishop Robert Brennan with the Diocese of Brooklyn called Benedict, "A man of tremendous intellect and holiness who has served the church generously throughout his whole life as a priest."

At St. Patrick's Cathedral, many came out to heed the Vatican's call for prayers.

"It's terrible that he has to die at this time of the year when it's supposed to be so joyful. It's really sad," one person said.

"I feel bad for anybody getting to the end of their life, illness and dying. We wish him the best. My impression was that he was a good man," another person said.

Benedict, known for holding steadfast to traditions that many celebrate at this time of year, served from 2005 to 2013.

"I think what I remember the most is his unexpected retirement. Aside from that, we're Catholic. We wish him the best. Our prayers will be with him for sure," one person said.

"I just hope he's at peace and he's able to rest. We'll send prayers his way," another said.

"This is a hard time for anyone to pass. Maybe for a pope, it's appropriate," another said.

"It seems like there's a lot of people sending prayers and best wishes, so that's all we can do," another added.

The pope emeritus has stayed out of the public eye since his retirement. His name did emerge as part of an independent report in January, which found he had failed to act in four sexual assault cases while serving as Archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982. He did apologize but admitted no wrongdoing.

Regardless of how he's remembered, there's no denying Benedict made history. He was the first German pope in more than 1,000 years. He is the oldest pope ever, and is now on the minds of millions of Catholics who are praying for him.