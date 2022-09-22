New Yorkers encouraged to use mass transit on this World Car Free Day

NEW YORK -- It's World Car Free Day, when drivers are encouraged to give up their cars for the day.

Transportation officials say it's a good idea, especially since it's a Gridlock Alert Day.

City leaders and the MTA are asking all New Yorkers to keep their vehicles at home and ride the rails instead.

The goal is to clear traffic congestion, reduce energy use and clean the air.

The push also coincides with Climate Week. Both New York and New Jersey governors are still at odds over congestion pricing, but they appeared united Wednesday in their commitment to fight climate change.

"There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

It also falls on a Gridlock Alert Day, meaning delays, road closures and temporary frozen zones while the United Nations General Assembly meets in Manhattan.

"Took us two hours to come from Nassau County to 53rd Street and Madison. It's crazy," said Uniondale resident Celly Melendez.

Police say the area most affected is 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

DOT traffic data shows the average vehicle speeds in Midtown are usually between six and seven miles per hour. This week, they're less than five miles per hour -- the slowest of the year.

"So crazy. I'm so tired of going around and around and don't find my way out," one driver named Carlos said.

They city may want you to leave your car at home, but alternate side parking remains in effect. A ticket for not moving your car will cost $65.