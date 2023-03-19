New York Youth Symphony Orchestra returns to stage for first time since historic Grammy win

New York Youth Symphony performs for 1st time since Grammys

New York Youth Symphony performs for 1st time since Grammys

New York Youth Symphony performs for 1st time since Grammys

NEW YORK -- The New York Youth Symphony Orchestra gave a special performance at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.

It was their first performance since winning the award for Best Orchestral Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

READ MORE: New York Youth Symphony makes Grammy history, becomes first youth orchestra to win Best Orchestral Performance

They made history at the ceremony, becoming the first youth orchestra to ever win a Grammy in that category.

They won for their album "Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," which was made during the height of the pandemic.