New York Youth Symphony Orchestra returns to stage for first time since historic Grammy win
NEW YORK -- The New York Youth Symphony Orchestra gave a special performance at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.
It was their first performance since winning the award for Best Orchestral Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.
READ MORE: New York Youth Symphony makes Grammy history, becomes first youth orchestra to win Best Orchestral Performance
They made history at the ceremony, becoming the first youth orchestra to ever win a Grammy in that category.
They won for their album "Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," which was made during the height of the pandemic.
