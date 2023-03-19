Watch CBS News
New York Youth Symphony Orchestra returns to stage for first time since historic Grammy win

NEW YORK -- The New York Youth Symphony Orchestra gave a special performance at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.

It was their first performance since winning the award for Best Orchestral Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

They made history at the ceremony, becoming the first youth orchestra to ever win a Grammy in that category.

They won for their album "Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," which was made during the height of the pandemic.

