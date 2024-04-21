Luis Gil shines over 5-plus innings, Yankees take series from Rays

NEW YORK -- Luis Gil struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings for his first major league win in three years, and the New York Yankees took advantage of Adam Civale's control problems in a four-run fifth to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday.

Civale walked three straight batters with two outs in the fifth, then gave up Alex Verdugo's two-run single and RBI singles by Jose Trevino and Oswaldo Cabrera -- all in a three-pitch span -- as New York spurted ahead 5-1. The Yankees had been 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position heading into the inning.

New York (15-7) improved to 6-1 in series this season.

Gil (1-1) allowed an unearned run caused by his own throwing error on a pickoff try and the first of his two balks. Making his 11th big league start, the 25-year-old right-hander gave up two hits and three walks.

His only previous win was with six shutout innings in his debut against Baltimore on Aug. 3, 2021. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament while pitching for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 18, 2022, and had Tommy John surgery six days later.

He returned to the mound with Class A Tampa last Sept. 1 and has a 2.84 ERA in four starts with the Yankees this season. Gil averaged 96.7 mph with his fastball and got 14 swings and misses, including 11 with his heater.

Amed Rosario extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He had a two-run double with two outs in the eighth off Dennis Santana and scored on Curtis Mead's single.

Victor González got three outs for his second save, making a barehand flip to first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the final out after Harold Ramirez's comebacker deflected off the reliever with a runner on.

Civale (2-2) walked a career-high five while giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games.

Rizzo hit an RBI single following a pair of walks in the first, but the Rays tied the score in the third when José Caballero doubled past the glove of Cabrera at third, advanced when Gil threw a pickoff attempt into center field and came home on a balk.

New York's 2-0, 10-inning loss Saturday was its first shutout defeat in extra innings at home since July 7, 2001.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been sidelined since breaking his right foot on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. ... RHP Tommy Kahnle (shoulder) probably will advance to batting practice after one more bullpen session, according to manager Aaron Boone.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Zack Littell (1-0, 2.14 ERA) starts vs. Detroit and LHP Tarik Skubal (2-0, 2.28) in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.66 ERA) starts Monday afternoon's series opener against Oakland and former Yankees LHP JP Sears (1-1, 4.35).