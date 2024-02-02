Watch CBS News
New York Yankees heading to Mexico City for exhibition games

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees are headed to Mexico City. 

They'll play two exhibition games, March 24 and 25, with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. 

It'll be the first time the Yankees have played in Mexico City since 1968, when each team one a game each.  

The games will close out the Yankees' spring schedule. 

The Yankees will play their first regular season game on March 28 in Houston. 

February 2, 2024

