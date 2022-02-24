Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/24 Thursday morning forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New York weather: Cold today, snow tomorrow 02:53

Forecast: Temperatures will be running 30+ degrees colder today with highs only in the 30s. A light wintry mix pushes in this evening and becomes steadier and heavier overnight; the wintry mix will transition to a plain rain tomorrow morning across the city and immediate NW suburbs (remains a snow/mix farther N&W) then exits midday into the afternoon. 

skycast-winter-weather-alerts-2.png
CBS2

At this point, it looks like the focus of any substantial snowfall/sleet will be mainly across the northern/northwest suburbs (2-5+"); and less for the city and immediate suburbs (coating-2+"). Light to moderate icing is expected, as well, especially inland/N&W. This will create slippery surfaces, so getting around the area could be difficult at times during the morning commute.

skycast-snow-map-3.png
CBS2

Looking ahead: Expect a decent looking weekend with below normal temperatures (30s) on Saturday and milder temperatures (40s) on Sunday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on February 24, 2022 / 7:54 AM

