A gorgeous Saturday, finally! Sunshine and low to mid 80s in the First Alert Forecast

Saturday weather

Saturday is a beautiful start to the weekend, which will likely be the nicest we've had in quite some time!

Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming up into the low and mid 80s. That's about five to 10 degrees above average for June 1.

Humidity will remain very low, so it'll feel very comfortable outside.

If you're headed to the beaches, keep in mind the water is still cold, only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temps along the coasts will be in the low 70s with afternoon sea breezes developing.

It remains quiet Saturday night with mostly to partly clear skies and temps in the low 60s around New York City (50s in the suburbs).

Sunday weather

Sunday will decent, although clouds will thicken up as the day goes on. The good news is any shower activity looks to hold off until after sunset and more so overnight. Highs will again be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday weather

Monday likely starts off with some showers, but they should exit quickly with dryer conditions by late morning.

