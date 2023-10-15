First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/15 Sunday morning forecast

It was yet another wet Saturday. In fact, this is our sixth consecutive weekend that has featured rain. We haven't had a completely dry weekend since early September.

CBS New York

Rain will continue through the overnight hours, gradually decreasing in coverage and intensity as we reach the wee hours of Sunday morning. So far, rainfall amounts have averaged between half an inch to an inch. Up to a half inch of additional rainfall is possible.

Winds will start increasing late tonight, as lows drop into 40s.

Early morning showers on Sunday will translate to a clearer sky by the afternoon. Winds will increase even further, gusting from 25-35 mph at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Some minor coastal flooding is possible at our local beaches through Sunday afternoon as the gusty winds pile water onshore.