First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for possible heavy rain, localized flooding
As we progress through the overnight, clouds move in, and humidity levels will increase. Showers will begin moving into the region after midnight. 70 will be our low.
Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.
It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
