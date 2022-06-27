Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 6/26 Nightly Weather at 11PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 6/26 Nightly Weather at 11PM 03:10

As we progress through the overnight, clouds move in, and humidity levels will increase. Showers will begin moving into the region after midnight. 70 will be our low.

6/27 New York First Alert Forecast
CBS2

Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.

6/27 New York First Alert Forecast
CBS2

It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.

6/27 New York First Alert Forecast
CBS2

First published on June 26, 2022 / 11:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.