New York weather maps show rain, thunderstorms return this week

A mostly cloudy day is in store Monday, with rising humidity and an increasing chance of showers toward the day's end. Highs will reach the low and mid 80s.

The upcoming week is looking rather unsettled, as a stationary front will send waves of low pressure into our region and deliver multiple chances of rain. The first heavier batch is set to arrive late Monday night, with subsequent batches to follow. Most of the rain will come in the form of thunderstorms, and although the severe threat is low, heavy rain is possible.

A very humid airmass will be in place once again throughout the week, and therefore any storms that form will be capable of producing flooding rains. Most locations will average around an inch of rain, while others may see much more than that. These totals would most likely turn our summer rainfall deficit into a surplus by week's end.

Lastly, extreme heat is not expected throughout the period.

New York & New Jersey weather this week

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rising humidity. A chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Humid, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Humid, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Showers early, followed by clearing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

