New York weather looks cloudy, windy and possibly wet today: Check the forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Clouds and wind, passing afternoon showers
First Alert Weather: Clouds and wind, passing afternoon showers 02:32

River flood warnings

Flood Warnings remain in place along the Rockaway and Passaic rivers until further notice due to minor flooding, with minor to moderate flooding anticipated in the coming days.

Friday forecast

Today: Another cold morning with wind chills in the 30s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and blustery with a passing shower this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Stray rain/snow showers and still chilly. Lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a stray shower. Highs in the low 50s.

Weekend weather

Sunday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Monday (Solar eclipse): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the 60s.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 8:02 AM EDT

