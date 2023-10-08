First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/8 Sunday morning forecast

Skies have cleared out, as a much cooler and drier air mass moves in for tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with blustery conditions. Gusts may reach 25 mph. It will feel quite chilly.

Sunday starts off brightly, and then a few clouds move in for the afternoon hours.

A spotty shower is possible, especially north and west.

Blustery and cool conditions will prevail as highs only reach into the upper 50s and low 60s. Gusts may reach as high as 30 mph at times.