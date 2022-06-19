Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/19 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

For tonight, skies become partly cloudy for most, except for eastern Long Island, where showers will linger late. The breezy conditions will also persist.

It will be a very cool night for June standards, and some record lows are possible. 55 will be the low in the city, with 40s to the north and west.

Sunday looks to be a great day for all the dads out there, as we see mostly sunny skies and a high of 74. Winds will still be a bit gusty, but not as much as today. Some gusts may reach 25 mph though.

Sunday night looks to be clear and calm with a low of 58.    

