First Alert Weather: Red Alert in place Sunday for flood risk & strong winds

Looking Ahead

Saturday will see a further increase in clouds, as well a slight increase in temperatures, as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. We'll call this the calm before the storm.

A Red Alert remains in place from late afternoon on Sunday through early morning on Monday. A Yellow Alert is in place to start Sunday.

A Flood Watch goes into effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning. This includes the entire region.

A High Wind Watch begins on Sunday afternoon and lasts through early Monday morning, only for Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Timing It Out & Breaking It Down

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday: A very potent cold front begins to charge into the region. Rain starts to develop ahead of the front. An initial batch of moderate showers pivots through, followed by a break, and then subsequent waves of showers.

As rain expands in coverage and increases in intensity, winds will also be increasing, gusting between 20-40 mph. Temperatures will surge into the 60s.

4 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday: This is the main event window. Throughout this time frame, heavy rain and strong winds will ramp up. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible. Inland flooding is possible, but so too is coastal flooding, as onshore winds pile waves along the coast. This would be particularly bad during high tide cycles.

Speaking of winds, they may reach tropical storm force at times, with gusts between 40-60 mph. Coastal areas are likely to see the highest gusts. Temperatures sharply fall into the 30s and 40s with the passage of the front.

Rest of Monday: Though the heaviest rain will already be over for most areas, some lingering heavy bands are possible for eastern Long Island early. Then, as colder air filters in, our northwestern suburbs could see a round of snow between the hours of 6-10 a.m. Accumulations will generally be in the coating to 2-inch range.

Final rain totals will average between 2-3 inches, with some pockets of higher totals. Otherwise, the strong winds will continue all day, gusting between 25-40 mph. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will still linger a bit though, gusting up to 25 mph at times.