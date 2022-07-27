Eco-friendly upgrades completed on New York Waterway ferry
NEW YORK -- A more eco-friendly ferry is now operating on the Hudson.
New York Waterway and NJ Transit on Tuesday announced the completion of a major ferry retrofit that dramatically cuts its emissions.
The Hoboken has new engines, higher passenger capacity and uses less fuel.
The upgrades were made possible by a $12 million federal grant.
Five more New York Waterway ferries will be modernized under the program.
