Eco-friendly upgrades completed on New York Waterway ferry

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A more eco-friendly ferry is now operating on the Hudson.

New York Waterway and NJ Transit on Tuesday announced the completion of a major ferry retrofit that dramatically cuts its emissions.

The Hoboken has new engines, higher passenger capacity and uses less fuel.

The upgrades were made possible by a $12 million federal grant.

Five more New York Waterway ferries will be modernized under the program.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

