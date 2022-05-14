New York state Public Service Commission warns electricity prices could spike this summer

Utility bills expected to spike across New York state this summer

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers could be feeling the squeeze this summer when it comes to their utility bills.

That's according to the state's Public Service Commission.

Statewide, customers can expect electricity prices to go up 12 percent compared to a year ago.

Some areas could be even higher depending on demand and weather conditions.

The increase is due to the global spike in natural gas prices.