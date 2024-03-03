Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: New York Democrats and Republicans confident heading into 2024 election season

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: New York Democrats & Republicans confident about 2024
The Point: New York Democrats & Republicans confident about 2024 18:41

The Point

Two men in the thick of New York politics break down the upcoming U.S. House races, which could determine the balance of power. 

Talking Points

Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris played a major role in the New York State Legislature's decision to tinker with the congressional lines, originally drawn by a bipartisan commission. 

Ed Cox, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, is determined to keep his party's hold on 10 congressional seats currently in GOP hands. 

The Point: New York Democrats & Republicans confident about 2024 18:41

Your Point

Hillary Clinton ran for president, but never made it. We asked New Yorkers if the time has finally come for a woman to break the glass ceiling and run the country. 

Why hasn't a woman ever been elected president? 03:01

Exclamation Point

The conversation with Gianaris continued on CBS News New York

Bonus conversation with Michael Gianaris 05:44

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 12:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.