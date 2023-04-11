New York urologist Dr. Darius Paduch accused of rampant sexual abuse of patients

NEW YORK -- A New York urologist has been indicted on federal charges of sexually abusing patients in his care for years.

On Tuesday, CBS2 spoke with a survivor who sounded the alarm about Dr. Darius Paduch's alleged rampant abuse.

In 2016, Tucker Coburn was an 18-year-old patient at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell when he says Paduch changed his life forever.

"He kind of convinced me to masturbate in front of him and he also touched me inappropriately and pressed himself against me to express his sexual interest," Coburn said.

Coburn started recording his appointments with Paduch and eventually left the practice. He says he filed a police report in 2020, but was told the statute of limitations had passed.

"I've spent a long time questioning my body, whether there was something wrong with me or if I did something to produce that reaction from my doctor. I couldn't trust my own judgment," Coburn said.

A federal grand jury has indicted Paduch on charges he sexually abused multiple male patients under the guise of medical treatment at Weill Cornell between 2005 and 2018 and then at Northwell Health from 2019 until he was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to the indictment, Paduch fondled patients' genitals, exposed them to pornography, and encouraged patients to travel across state lines to engage in sexual behavior. Prosecutors say many of the victims were minors.

"It's slightly heartwarming and slightly heartbreaking," Coburn said.

When asked what kind of justice he would you like to see, Coburn said, "Ever since I filed my report in 2020, I've been looking for him to be criminally charged and put behind bars. That's my number one goal. That's where he belongs. But at the very least I hope this ends his medical career and ensures he has no chance of abusing anyone else in the future."

Paduch pled not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon. A trial is set for sometime later this year.

Dozens of Paduch's alleged victims have filed suit against the two hospitals claiming they knew about the abuse and continued to allow the doctor to see patients unattended.

Weill Cornell responded to the indictment by saying it has hired outside counsel to conduct an investigation into Paduch's behavior. Northwell Health sent a statement to CBS2 that says, "Northwell Health strives to provide the highest level of care to its patients, patients' families and communities and we take these allegations very seriously. Dr. Paduch is no longer working at Northwell. We will cooperate with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation."