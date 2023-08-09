New York unveils first-ever statewide plan to combat cyberattacks against local governments

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a statewide plan to protect institutions and infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Hochul said the strategy includes allocating $30 million to help local governments close security gaps in their computer systems.

"As a result, 53,000 computers owned by county and local governments are protected by the latest security technology and integrated into a statewide picture for the first time ever," Hochul said.

Hochul said the plan will also help protect personal information and other digital assets.