New York unveils first-ever statewide plan to combat cyberattacks against local governments

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a statewide plan to protect institutions and infrastructure from cyberattacks

Hochul said the strategy includes allocating $30 million to help local governments close security gaps in their computer systems. 

"As a result, 53,000 computers owned by county and local governments are protected by the latest security technology and integrated into a statewide picture for the first time ever," Hochul said. 

Hochul said the plan will also help protect personal information and other digital assets. 

