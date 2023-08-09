New York unveils first-ever statewide plan to combat cyberattacks against local governments
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a statewide plan to protect institutions and infrastructure from cyberattacks.
Hochul said the strategy includes allocating $30 million to help local governments close security gaps in their computer systems.
"As a result, 53,000 computers owned by county and local governments are protected by the latest security technology and integrated into a statewide picture for the first time ever," Hochul said.
Hochul said the plan will also help protect personal information and other digital assets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.