Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Times employees planning 24-hour strike over contract negotiations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- New York Times journalists and other employees are planning a 24-hour strike over contract negotiations.

In a tweet, the News Guild announced a walk-out at midnight after company management walked away from the negotiating table.

Sticking issues include wage increases and remote work policies.

A New York Times spokesperson said negotiations are continuing and there's more work to be done, calling the strike "an extreme action."

This would be the first strike at the newspaper in more than 40 years.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.