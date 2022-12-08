New York Times employees planning 24-hour strike over contract negotiations
NEW YORK -- New York Times journalists and other employees are planning a 24-hour strike over contract negotiations.
In a tweet, the News Guild announced a walk-out at midnight after company management walked away from the negotiating table.
Sticking issues include wage increases and remote work policies.
A New York Times spokesperson said negotiations are continuing and there's more work to be done, calling the strike "an extreme action."
This would be the first strike at the newspaper in more than 40 years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.