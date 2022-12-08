New York Times employees planning 24-hour strike over contract negotiations

NEW YORK -- New York Times journalists and other employees are planning a 24-hour strike over contract negotiations.

In a tweet, the News Guild announced a walk-out at midnight after company management walked away from the negotiating table.

Sticking issues include wage increases and remote work policies.

Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth. pic.twitter.com/DtiY4DrvYg — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 8, 2022

A New York Times spokesperson said negotiations are continuing and there's more work to be done, calling the strike "an extreme action."

This would be the first strike at the newspaper in more than 40 years.