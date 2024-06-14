Severe thunderstorms expected today in New York. Maps show what to expect for the evening commute.

NEW YORK -- Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected today in New York and will likely impact the Friday evening commute.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert starting this afternoon.

Timing of New York thunderstorms

Friday morning: Some areas may see a stray rain shower this morning, but then skies will be clear to partly cloudy by midday. Temperatures will be hot, hazy and humid, with highs in the mid 80s to near-90.

Friday afternoon: Storms develop this afternoon, especially north and west of New York City. The main threats will be downpours, small hail and damaging winds.

Friday night: The showers and storms are expected to clear overnight. Lows will be in the 60s for most, with some 50s north and west.

Weekend forecast: Saturday looks mostly sunny and warm but less humid, with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be similar but slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s for those celebrating Father's Day.

Hochul tells New Yorkers to "watch the weather forecast closely"

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning about Friday's thunderstorms, as well as the extreme heat and humidity in the forecast next week.

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over this next week to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat, and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement. "My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely, stay hydrated, and have a plan if you need to cool off during this time."

Use this link to find a cooling center that's open near you.

First Alert Weather maps

