New York State trooper suffers minor injuries in deadly shootout with suspect on I-87

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A New York State trooper was injured during a deadly shootout on Interstate 87 in Rockland County on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said a suspect who opened fire on troopers was killed. One of the troopers was wounded and is being treated at a local hospital. Police said his injuries are minor.

The shooting happened in the town of Hillburn, where Rockland and Orange counties in New York and Bergen County in New Jersey meet. Traffic on I-87 is expected to be jammed for some time.

There was a lot of police activity near Exit 15A focused on a white Mercedes. According to state police, at around 3 p.m., troopers stopped that vehicle after it was identified as being involved in a homicide. During the stop, the suspect, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, opened fire on troopers and troopers returned fire using division-issued firearms. The suspect was shot and killed.

State police said there is no threat to the public and the investigating is ongoing.

CBS New York spoke to some residents who live nearby.

"I was sitting in the house. I was watching TV. Next thing I know, I heard a big bang and I figured, okay, it's one of the truckers, probably another blow out. I never imagined something like this," George Caccamo said.

"We don't get this much action. It's very quiet here in Hillburn and I'm just shocked, especially to see all the police cars on our bridge here," Carolyn Caccamo said.

Investigators brought out tower lights powered generators to light up the scene. They are expected to continue their investigation for several hours, which will impact traffic on I-87 in both directions around Exit 15A.

Police said they do not know if the suspect who was shot and killed by troopers was also the suspect in the homicide related to the vehicle.