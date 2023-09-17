Salary transparency law goes into effect across New York state

Salary transparency law goes into effect across New York state

Salary transparency law goes into effect across New York state

NEW YORK -- Starting Sunday, employers across New York state will have to disclose proposed pay rates as a new salary transparency law goes into effect.

Under the law, employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised internally or externally to the public.

The law also applies to remote employees who work outside of New York but report to a supervisor, office or worksite based in the state.

The law does not apply to government agencies or temporary help firms.

A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since last year.