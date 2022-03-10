First recreational marijuana sales licenses expected to go to New Yorkers with related convictions

1st N.Y. marijuana sales licenses to go to those with convictions

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers with marijuana-related convictions will get the first licenses to sell recreational weed.

Those applicants or their family members will be eligible for the first 100-200 licenses awarded by the state.

It's part of an effort to make sure early business owners will be people who have been affected by the nation's war on drugs.

The policy is expected to be announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.