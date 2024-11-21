New York public school regionalization plan creates firestorm of fear among many on Long Island

N.Y. public school regionalization plan creates firestorm of fear among many on Long Island

N.Y. public school regionalization plan creates firestorm of fear among many on Long Island

LONG ISLAND -- A plan to regionalize some public school services in New York state has set off alarm bells among many parents and educators on Long Island who fear loss of control of their school districts.

But state education officials say that's not the goal, nor the plan.

At issue is a directive rolled out as an emergency regulation by the state Board of Regents. It asks districts to fill out a strengths and needs survey about their ability to address disparities, so that all students can excel.

Districts already share some services, but the Department of Education says it's looking for more opportunities.

"When we talk about opportunities, we are talking about advanced course work, shared staff, extracurricular activities, a range of subjects," an official said back in early September.

Educators, parents, lawmakers offer hard no on the idea

The regionalization initiative is not sitting well with many on Long Island.

"We want to maintain local control over our students over our decisions," Cold Spring Harbor Schools Superintendent Joe Monastaro said.

"It is our tax money. We have a say in this. Stay your hands away from my children," Great Neck parent Mimi Xu said.

"It's our money, our rule. It has nothing to do with the state," one parent said.

Fourteen Long Island school districts have filed a lawsuit to stop the plan. Language in the fine print says a regional superintendent can compel a district to make a change.

"It is clear that that document makes it mandatory that our schools coordinate, regionalize and give up authority to a regional authority," said state Sen. Jack Martins, who represents Old Westbury.

Long Island's 124 school districts, including some of the best in the nation, value highly their elected boards and independence.

"We will not stand by and let the Department of Education gut our school districts," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

"It will be a complete power shift from what we have today," said Margaret Marchand, a member of the Locust Valley School Board.

"We will fight for local control until we win," Bellmore state Sen. Steve Rhoads added.

State education officials say the plan is the only optional

"If they don't agree to do it, or it didn't come from them, they do not have to sign off on doing anything," Deputy Commissioner Jeff Matteson said. "But what we're not interested in doing is taking away excellent programs from anyone, or watering down the excellent programs."

But parents fear sharing resources will mean taking away from some.

"If you're in a top-three school district, you probably stand to lose more than you gain. If this goes through, there will be winners and losers," one Great Neck parent said.

New York State Board of Regents member Roger Tilles told CBS News New York no district has to do anything that's not in its district's interest. The only thing mandatory is to begin the conversation.

The regionalization initiative is supposed to be implemented in 2026 and be re-evaluated every decade.