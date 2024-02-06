New York state mulling new law that would allow wine to be sold in certain grocery stores

NEW YORK -- A proposal to allow wine sales at grocery stores in New York state is getting broad support from shoppers.

But local liquor store owners fear the extra competition could put them out of business.

They survived the COVID-19 pandemic and an everchanging New York City, but a potential new state law could mean the end for the 9th Avenue Vintner in Hell's Kitchen.

"My wife and I have been here for 25 years, and I couldn't think of anything worse happening to our shop," manager Mitch Cohen said.

Cohen was referring to the new bill that, if passed, would allow certain full-service grocery stores in the state the option of selling wine.

He said the competition could crush his store and the more than 4,000 liquor and wine shops across the state.

"Liquor store owners don't sleep at night because of this," said Michael Correra, executive director of the Metropolitan Package Store Association. "We are definitely fearful and scared of this passing, without a doubt."

For almost 20 years, legislators have been trying to pass a form of this bill. State Sen. Liz Krueger introduced the latest one, modified to include only full-service grocery stores with a minimum of 5,000 square feet, strictly allowing for 1,900 new wine licenses, and no big-box retail superstores.

Krueger said in a statement, in part, "It's a basic issue of consumer choice and convenience."

According to a new Siena College poll, 76% of New York voters support being able to buy wine in grocery stores.

Some offered their opinions to CBS New York.

"It's more convenient, for sure. Now, I don't have to go to two different places," one said.

"If they sell beer, I feel like they should be able to sell wine," another said.

"Wine goes hand-in-hand with a dinner party and grocery shopping, so it just makes sense," another added.

Wine and liquor store owners fear, first, it could be wine that grocery stores are able to sell, and next, possibly, liquor.

"There wouldn't be next. This would totally destroy our business," Cohen said.

The bill is still sitting in committee.