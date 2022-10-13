Watch CBS News
New York state issuing $475 million in additional child and earned income tax payments

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tax relief on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers
Tax relief on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Tax relief is on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers.

The state is issuing $475 million in additional child and earned income tax payments.

Most of the checks should arrive by the end of the month, officials said.

The payments are being mailed to recipients of the Empire State Child Credit, or the Earned Income Credit.

Taxpayers could have received both credits, or one individually.



First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:12 PM

