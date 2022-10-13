New York state issuing $475 million in additional child and earned income tax payments

Tax relief on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers

Tax relief on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers

Tax relief on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Tax relief is on the way for about 1.8 million New Yorkers.

The state is issuing $475 million in additional child and earned income tax payments.

Most of the checks should arrive by the end of the month, officials said.

The payments are being mailed to recipients of the Empire State Child Credit, or the Earned Income Credit.

Taxpayers could have received both credits, or one individually.

For more information, please click here.