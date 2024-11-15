New York state's Clean Slate Act goes into effect Saturday. Here's what it means.

New York's Clean Slate Act seals criminal records for those who stay out of trouble

New York's Clean Slate Act seals criminal records for those who stay out of trouble

New York's Clean Slate Act seals criminal records for those who stay out of trouble

NEW YORK — A new state law wipes criminal records clean for millions of people in New York.

Starting Saturday, state criminal records will be automatically sealed under certain background checks for almost 2.5 million New Yorkers. The new law states misdemeanors get sealed three years after sentencing or release and felonies after eight years.

Any cases with ongoing criminal charges, probation or parole would not be eligible. Sex crimes, murder and other serious non-drug related felonies will remain public, and the law does not apply to federal crimes or convictions in other states.

Under the new law, police investigations, legal proceedings and employers in sensitive industries or fields can still access sealed records.

Supporters say it will fill jobs and help the economy, but not everybody thinks it's a good idea.

"There has to be redemption"

Officials say it will open doors for employment opportunities.

"Of sealing conviction records for individuals who have served their time, paid their dues, remained out of trouble and who want to be a part of our local economy," said state Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

Bronx resident Dion Johnson says after serving almost four years in prison and parole after that, he still felt like he was paying for his past mistakes.

"I went through that whole process, all that trauma, right? And paid the price," he said.

Two years ago, a background check showed he went to jail for possession of an illegal firearm, so he was fired from his job as a janitor.

"Felt defeated ... carrying that stigma around," he said.

He says if the Clean Slate Act had been in place at the time, things would have been different.

Takeasha Newtown now works for the Legal Aid Society but was once in prison.

"We all make mistakes, but that should not prevent us from gaining employment," she said.

"People have to be held accountable when they break the law, but there also has to be redemption," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Opponents call new law "dangerous"

This was not an easy win for supporters, who have been fighting to pass the law since 2019.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation last November, but still, there are plenty of opposing views.

"The reason why this law is dangerous is because it makes it automatic for everyone, whether they want to change their lives or they don't," said Assemblymember Michael Tannousis.

Tannousis says instead, records should be sealed on a case by case basis.