New York senior citizens relying on Legislature to continue in-home personal care assistance

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- The number of Long Island senior citizens on waiting lists for home and community-based assistance is riding, according to the AARP.

Advocates told CBS New York on Monday that some elderly are languishing due to a lack of state funding, while others continue to celebrate services that they depend on.

It was a golden celebration for the memory books in Huntington. For almost 50 years an acclaimed senior center has been a lifeline for retirees to socialize and recharge.

Most live at home but spend hours there every day, including for meals.

"Three dollars would never cover to cook it at home," one resident said.

But with their joy comes trepidation. What happens in the future if in-home personal care assistance they rely on is scaled back?

"We are keeping a very close watch on the state budget to make sure there is no cuts to seniors," Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

According to data from the AARP and New York Office of the Aging, there is a rising backlog statewide of non-Medicaid elder services considered critical to keep seniors in their own homes.

"I don't want to be a burden to anyone. To have this here is fabulous. My kids are so happy for me," said Nancy Bellissimo, a Melville retiree who was recently widowed.

Elder advocates point to our rapidly growing senior population, inflation of meals and transportation, and declining state funding.

When asked what are some of their biggest fears, Kristen McManus, associate state director of AARP New York, said, "For family members not having the resources and support they need to be able to keep their loved ones at home. We are just perpetuating this system when there is an easy fix."

The AARP says the easy fix is in the state budge. It wants dollars invested now to delay or prevent people from entering into nursing homes.

"I would be very unhappy. I want to stay in my own home," one retiree said.

With the aid of family and friends, many aging parents living alone are doing well.

"I'm teary eyed. I'm making chicken cordon bleu. He's taking it over to her tonight. He will take out her garbage cans," Huntington resident Eileen Dammers said of things done for her loved one.

Families can help, but with a shortage of home health aides and wait lists for elder services, many seniors wonder how long they can remain in their own homes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will continue to work with the Legislature to craft a final budget that achieves "investments in New York's future and ensures fiscal stability."